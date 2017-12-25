In this photo provided by WPIX-TV, smoke billows from the 35th floor of a Manhattan high rise building in which the The New York Police Department said a man in his 70's was killed, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in New York. New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent. Parella said two firefighters were also injured in the early morning fire.
In this photo provided by WPIX-TV, smoke billows from the 35th floor of a Manhattan high rise building in which the The New York Police Department said a man in his 70's was killed, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in New York. New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent. Parella said two firefighters were also injured in the early morning fire. Ian Handler, WPIX-TV, via AP)
In this photo provided by WPIX-TV, smoke billows from the 35th floor of a Manhattan high rise building in which the The New York Police Department said a man in his 70's was killed, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in New York. New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent. Parella said two firefighters were also injured in the early morning fire. Ian Handler, WPIX-TV, via AP)

National

Man, 76, dies in New York high-rise apartment building fire

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 11:51 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

A 76-year-old man has been killed in a wind-whipped fire at a New York high-rise apartment building.

Authorities say two firefighters were also injured in the fire Monday on the 35th floor of a 36-story building on 56th Street near Seventh Avenue in Manhattan.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators.

He says the injured firefighters, treated at hospitals, have non-life-threatening injuries. The fire reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. drew over 100 firefighters before it was under control at 9 a.m. Parrella says the fire was contained to one apartment. The cause is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive in the bedroom of Apartment 35K. His identity was not immediately released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

    A Coast Guard crew rescued a large sea turtle entangled in $53 million worth of cocaine during a 68-day drug patrol near Key West, Fla. on Nov. 19.

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle
Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted
How America's big and small counties differ 1:17

How America's big and small counties differ

View More Video