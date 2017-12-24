Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

More Videos 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle Pause 0:37 Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 4:23 After son's heroin overdose and oxycodone prescription, parents search for answers 4:16 Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 1:20 Fresno firefighters battle fire at historic home 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:30 Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com