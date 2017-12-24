Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle Pause 4:16 Fresno State talks of challenges posed by Houston, lure of paradise 1:20 Fresno firefighters battle fire at historic home 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 1:30 Strathmore turns out to celebrate its football team 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:08 Clovis West senior Adrian Martinez has a problem many others would love to have 1:32 Zinkin Classic highlights Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy