Out partying and drinking? Police may be waiting for you in the parking lot.

More Videos 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women Pause 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 2:55 Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:27 Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House 1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 1:15 Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back 1:16 Kangaroo fight caught on Australian police infrared camera 2:19 Movie trailer: 'Coco' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com