CBS suspends Charlie Rose, PBS halts his show following sexual misconduct allegations

Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Meta Viers McClatchy

