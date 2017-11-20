10-year-old Nahshon Green, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Friday after an accident on the playground.
A 10-year-old was playing on a swing — when the chain wrapped around his neck

By Mandy Matney

November 20, 2017

A 10-year-old Florida boy died Friday after his mother found him dangling from swing set chains at a public park, KIRO reports.

Jacksonville police said his death was being investigated as a “tragic accident.”

NaShon Green’s mother brought her four sons to the park Friday evening, where NaShon played on the swing set by himself, KIRO reports. NaShon may have been standing up on the swing playing, according to police.

“When she turned around, she saw the child and he was hanging from the swing set and his feet were not touching the ground,” Sgt. S.C. Rudlaff told the Florida Times-Union. “She immediately reacted, got the child off the swing set and called 911.”

Jacksonville police said he got entangled in the chains wrapped around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by family members for funeral expenses, NaShon was autistic. His mother told News4Jax he was a happy child who “loved to explore.”

“Kids have to be careful on swings," she told the TV station. “Anything can happen in the blink of an eye.”

More than 200,000 children visit the ER every year from playground-related injuries, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). More than half of the 40 child deaths from playground-related injuries between 2001-2008 involved strangulation. Injuries are the leading cause of death for children.

In 2014, two school districts in Washington banned swing sets after a 7-year-old died on an elementary school playground, KOMO reports.

