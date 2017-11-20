3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

More Videos 1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts Pause 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:27 Visually impaired teens thankful to help those in need at Poverello House 1:01 Movie trailer: 'Wonder' 1:41 Sights and sounds from Fresno City College football game against Butte 0:56 Jeff Tedford on Josh Allen: 'He's a special player' 1:44 Fresno State celebrates end of long wait for return of wrestling program 1:20 'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade 1:28 Remembering those who died homeless on the streets of Fresno 2:04 Tulip House in Bass Lake blossomed from woman's lifelong passion for design Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. Associated Press

The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. Associated Press