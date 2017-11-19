Honda has announced a recall of Odyssey minivans from the model years 2011-2017 because of a seat-latching problem.
Honda has announced a recall of Odyssey minivans from the model years 2011-2017 because of a seat-latching problem. Tony Ding The Associated Press file
Honda has announced a recall of Odyssey minivans from the model years 2011-2017 because of a seat-latching problem. Tony Ding The Associated Press file

National

Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans for seat safety problem

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 19, 2017 07:11 AM

An estimated 900,000 Honda Odyssey minivans from the past seven model years are being voluntarily recalled over a problem with some seat latches.

The recall covers Odysseys from the 2011-17 model years, Honda announced Saturday. About 800,000 of the affected vehicles were sold in the United States.

A release lever for repositioning the outer second-row seats may not latch properly, causing the seats to slide forward or backward without warning, Honda said.

The company will notify owners of affected minivans. Dealers will install additional brackets and springs to resolve the problem for free. Customers can call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 for additional information.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the meantime, the company also has posted instructions for properly latching the second-row seats.

More Videos

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting 1:45

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

Pause
The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort 1:13

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle 0:56

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting 1:45

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

Pause
The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort 1:13

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle 0:56

Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA 1:04

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:57

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting

View More Video