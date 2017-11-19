Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans for seat safety problem

1:45 'It's disgusting:' Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High shooting Pause

2:02 The bizarre way alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

1:13 Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

0:42 Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

0:56 Police bodycam video shows two Milwaukee officers pulling two from burning vehicle

1:04 Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA

1:57 U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle