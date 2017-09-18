Convicted church killer wants to fire Jewish, Indian lawyers

FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. Roof, a white supremacist who was sentenced to death in the 2015 massacre of nine black worshippers, has told a federal appeals court he wants to fire his appellate attorneys because one of them is Jewish and the other is Indian. In a handwritten request filed Monday, Sept. 18, with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., Roof wrote that his attorneys' backgrounds are "a barrier to effective communication."

The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File

Grace Beahm