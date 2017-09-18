He’s running for re-election. But he can’t poop in public anymore, a court said

More Videos 0:39 Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball Pause 8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 2:13 What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 1:48 GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 2:01 Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 3:57 Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star. Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.

Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.