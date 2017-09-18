Missing man's body sat in a truck in an airport parking lot for eight months

More Videos 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District Pause 0:39 Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 2:13 What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 0:18 Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 3:57 Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington 0:29 Watch Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 2:01 Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

