‘Shoot me!’ the student told police, brandishing a knife.

More Videos 0:39 Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball Pause 8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 2:13 What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 0:18 Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful

A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful