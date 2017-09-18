Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

More Videos

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman

Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:02

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 2:13

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 0:18

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Watch Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington 3:57

Bob Nelson officially named Fresno Unified superintendent in unanimous vote 1:09

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Take a look at Sombra, the wild jaguar roaming Southern Arizona

National

In new video from the Center for Biological Diversity, Sombra, one of three wild jaguar that have been found in Arizona since 2015, was caught roaming the Chiricahua Mountains in the south of the state. Jaguars have always roamed the Southwest, but they were driven nearly extinct in the 20th century. The camera also managed to catch a mountain lion, dear and coati in Sombra's habitat.

Hurricane Irma inundated this national monument with water

National

Fort Pulaski National Monument is inundated with water from Hurricane Irma as the Incident Management Team saw when it conducted an initial assessment of Cockspur Island. Irma produced a near record 12.24 foot tide and caused a considerable amount of flooding in the park. The fort is located on the coast near Savannah, Georgia. Take a look.

Nun with chainsaw gets to work on Irma clean-up

National

Sister Margaret Ann caught an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department officer's attention as she was doing her part to help her neighborhood recover after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 12, 2017. The department posted this video and some photos of her cutting trees on its Facebook page.

Nun with chainsaw gets to work on post-Irma cleanup

National

Sister Margaret Ann caught an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department officer's attention as she was doing her part to help her neighborhood recover after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 12, 2017. The department posted this video and some photos of her cutting trees.

This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant

National

An off-duty police officer in Lakeland, Florida, captured a five-foot long venomous rattlesnake at the Lakeland Electric McIntosh Power Plant, September 3. A worker discovered the large reptile under a stairway on the grounds of the plant, according to police. Off-duty officer Scott Wisneski lifted the rattlesnake with a pair of tongs into a container.

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims

National

Two deputies were hit by a truck while responding to a crash in Pasco County, Florida, on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. The officers are assisting two crash victims in distress, when all of a sudden, a truck at a nearby intersection slams into another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The truck is sent spinning out of control right into the first accident. A woman is knocked to the ground, too. One of the injured officers continues to help the other victims. WARNING: Some graphic language at beginning.

'Catastrophic flooding' in Houston after Harvey's downpour

National

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."

Watch woman, 92, dance with police officer - and try not to smile

National

A police dash cam catches a 92-year-old Austin woman dancing with a police officer, and the video has gone viral. Austin (Minnesota) Police Sgt. Kim Lenz was driving near the city’s downtown when she noticed Millie Seiver dancing alone in the parking lot of her apartment building, so she got out, turned up the radio and started cutting the rug.