Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

Two deputies were hit by a truck while responding to a crash in Pasco County, Florida, on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. The officers are assisting two crash victims in distress, when all of a sudden, a truck at a nearby intersection slams into another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The truck is sent spinning out of control right into the first accident. A woman is knocked to the ground, too. One of the injured officers continues to help the other victims. WARNING: Some graphic language at beginning.