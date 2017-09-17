‘Busty’ high school girl was kicked out of class. Some students defend the teacher.

More Videos 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' Pause 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 0:18 Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 3:57 Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington 2:13 What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 0:47 Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 1:29 See Trent Tompkins pass, Jevon Bigelow power Central High to big win 1:49 It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. Melissa Barber Facebook

