‘Sheer screaming’ as a car plows into a crowd in Idaho, injuring 11

Car crashes into Boise crowd More than 10 people were taken to Boise hospitals with injuries after a man driving a Porsche at Saturday morning’s Cars and Coffee event at the Boise Spectrum hit a crowd watching him. More than 10 people were taken to Boise hospitals with injuries after a man driving a Porsche at Saturday morning’s Cars and Coffee event at the Boise Spectrum hit a crowd watching him. Provided by Blake Kurtz

