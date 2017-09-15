This firefighter said that ‘one dog is more important than a million n****rs,’ officials say

A fire department in Ohio has indefinitely suspended a volunteer firefighter for allegedly saying in a Facebook post that, given the choice, he would rather save a dog than a black person from a burning building.
Franklin Township volunteer firefighter Tyler Roysdon, 20, appears to have written on Facebook that he would rather rescue a dog because “one dog is more important than a million n****rs,” according to local TV station WHIO.
Roysdon has since removed the Facebook post, according to HuffPost. However, HuffPost published screenshots of the slur and racially charged comments.
As a volunteer, Roysdon only gets paid when he’s called to an emergency, which authorities said will not occur during his indefinite suspension, HuffPost reports.
There will be a disciplinary hearing held by the township on Sept. 27.
“This is not acceptable behavior for a township employee,” said Traci Stivers, the township administrator, in the statement to WHIO. “As a rule all employees are given a closed-door disciplinary hearing that gives them a chance to provide witnesses or evidence proving their innocence.”
Stivers also told WHIO that suspending Roysdon indefinitely was the most drastic step the township was allowed to take legally, as the fire chief doesn’t have the authority to fire employees himself.
A woman named Joei Frame Roysdon identified herself as Roysdon’s wife to Fox 19, and told the TV station: “He admitted that he said things that were wrong and apologized.”
“Everyone deserves a second chance and is also entitled to their own opinion,” she added.
Franklin Township confirmed that Roysdon had been suspended in a statement to HuffPost:
“Recently, a Franklin Township volunteer firefighter posted unacceptable remarks on social media. Upon gaining knowledge of this information, Fire Chief Steve Bishop immediately contacted the firefighter and directed the comments be removed,” the statement said. “The firefighter was suspended without pay until the Board of Township Trustees could meet to determine a course of action.”
Other volunteer firefighters in the township were quick to push back against Roysdon’s words.
Another volunteer, Ryan Grubbs, said Roysdon's comments were in direct conflict with the core values of the department they both served.
“We don’t pick and choose who needs us, we just go,” Grubbs told WKEF.
Grubbs told WKEF that he and other first responders from the area just returned from Texas, where they were helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. He added that he hopes the Facebook post won’t overshadow the good they were trying to do in Texas.
