Praying for Trump ‘borders on heresy,’ says prominent pastor

Rev. William Barber gave a fiery speech in support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. The North Carolina NAACP and Moral Monday leader called on Americans to be the ‘the moral defibrillators of our time' in a primetime speech on the final night of the Philadelphia convention. FedNet