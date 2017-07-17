National

July 17, 2017 11:42 AM

Ex-Texas officer indicted on murder charge in teen's death

By CLAUDIA LAUER Associated Press
DALLAS

A white former Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting death of a black teenager who was leaving a party.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced Monday that a grand jury indicted former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver was fired in May after police department officials reviewed body camera footage of the incident, which showed Oliver shooting into a moving vehicle traveling away from him.

Johnson said Oliver was also indicted on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public official related to the other four teens who were in the car.

Oliver was charged with murder by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in May and had posted bond.

