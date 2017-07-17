National

July 17, 2017 5:53 AM

Coast Guard rescues 4 during Lake Michigan boat race

The Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued four people from a capsized boat on Lake Michigan during the annual Chicago Yacht Club Race.

The Coast Guard says the four were clinging to the vessel's hull and only two were wearing life jackets when rescued Sunday off the lakeshore community of Fox Point north of Milwaukee. The Coast Guard says the four are in good condition.

WISN-TV (http://bit.ly/2uuWt3v ) says that another person was rescued by a citizen after falling overboard in a separate incident Sunday.

The 333-mile (540-kilometer) yacht race starts off Chicago and ends in Lake Huron off Mackinac Island, Michigan.

