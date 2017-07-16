Texas 'bathroom bill' may shape 2018 GOP primary campaigns

FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, talks with fellow lawmakers on the House floor at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Straus has for months opposed a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people, saying the proposal could spark boycotts that could hurt the state's economy. The Legislature is heading into special session on Tuesday, July 25 and conservative groups have promised to target Straus and his key House lieutenants during March's GOP primaries if the issue doesn't pass. Eric Gay, File AP Photo