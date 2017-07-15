This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Sean Kratz of Philadelphia. Kratz was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with 20 counts, including three counts of criminal homicide in the Friday, July 7, 2017, killings of three Pennsylvania men. Cosmo DiNardo, an admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness was also charged in the July 5, 2017, killing of a fourth man.
National

July 15, 2017 9:39 PM

From small crimes, cousins allegedly move to killing 4 men

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Authorities say two cousins who allegedly lured four young men to a farm to sell them marijuana and then killed them started off committing petty crimes.

Authorities have filed homicide charges against Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz after unearthing the bodies at a farm. The 20-yar-old cousins previously had records for fairly minor offenses such as burglaries and traffic violations.

Both suspects are being held without bail after being charged Friday in the deaths. DiNardo's lawyer says he will plead guilty after confessing.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub (WINE'-trobe) says the question of why DiNardo felt the need to kill the men may never be answered.

Weintraub says he feels both "sadness" and "relief" after the intense effort to find the bodies.

