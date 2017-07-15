Hot dog maker recalls 7 million pounds of products after reports of bones in the food

The makers of Sabrett hot dog products announced a recall of approximately 7,186,000 pounds of hot dog products Saturday morning — after consumer reports of bones and cartilage in the product.
Bronx-based Marathon Enterprises will eat the healthy cost of this recall, spurred by consumers contacting the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service Consumer Complaint System Monday.
“The recall was initiated after customers reported small pieces of bone and cartilage being found in these products,” read a statement on Sabrett’s website. “At that time, staff immediately investigated and identified an issue that could have allowed this to occur, and an equipment installation issue was quickly addressed.”
The FSIS recall announcement stated. “There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.”
The recalled hot dog and sausage products were manufactured from March 17 through July 4 and distributed nationwide to grocery stores, supermarkets and institutions buying in bulk. Consumers with these items should throw them away and, for a refund, contact Marathon’s Sabrett division at 1-800-SABRETT (722-7388) or online.
All the use by/sell by dates on these products are between June 19 and Oct. 6, 2017. The UPC numbers are the final three or four numbers in the code. The retail recalls:
▪ 12-ounce and 3-pound packs of Sabrett Natural Casing Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 410 or 428.
▪ 14-ounce and 3-pound packs of Sabrett Skinless Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 414 or 417.
▪ 14-ounce, 3-pound or 40-ounce packs of Sabrett All Natural Skinless Uncured Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 437, 438 or 439.
▪ 14-ounce packs of Bun Size Sabrett Skinless Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 416.
▪ 14-ounce packs of Western Beef The Meat Supermarket Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 451.
▪ 16-ounce and 48-ounce packs of Sabrett Hot Sausage, UPC code 479 or 779.
▪ 14-ounce packs package of Jalapeno Sabrett Spicy Hot & Spicy Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 480.
▪ 32-ounce, 40-ounce, 48-ounce and 80-ounce packs of Sabrett Skinless Beef Frankfurters, UPC codes 644, 732, 738, 740 or 743.
▪ 12-ounce and 32-ounce packs of Sabrett Skinless Beef Cocktail Franks, UPC codes 754 or 771.
▪ 12-ounce packs of Sabrett Bratwurst Skinless Beef & Pork Cocktail Franks, UPC code 772.
▪ 12-ounce packs of Sabrett Beef & Chedder Skinless Beef Cocktail Franks, UPC code 773.
▪ 12-ounce packs of Sabrett All Natural Skinless Beef Cocktail Franks, UPC code 774.
▪ 16-ounce packages of Stew Leonard’s.com brand beef franks.
▪ Various weights and sizes of Papaya King Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 1420 or 1421.
▪ 2.5-ounce and 14-ounce package of 1906 Premium Beef Franks, UPC code 1906 or 3860.
▪ 1-pound, 9-ounce and 12.5-oz. packages of Sabrett Cocktail Franks, UPC code 761 or 762.
▪ Various weights and sizes of Sabrett Exclusively for Wind Mill Natural Casing Hot Dogs.
Buyers for institutions (hospitals, schools, prisons, etc.) might want to check out:
▪ Various weights and sizes of Sabrett Natural Beef Frankfurters, with UPC code 530, 601, 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 666, 682, 725, 1065, 1201, 1420, 1421, 1530, 1603, 1699 or 1899.
▪ Various weights and sizes of Nathan’s Private Label, UPC code 618.
▪ Various weights and sizes of Sabrett Skinless Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 400, 437, 451, 455, 480, 630, 637, 638, 639, 640, 735, 736, 745, 748, 749, 750, 753, 754, 756, 757, 758, 759, 761, 762, 768, 770, 771, 773, 774, 800, 1012, 1013, 1040, 1060, 1061, 1062, 1064, 1066, 1101, 1438, 1440, 1441, 1480, 1637, 1638, 1639, 1644, 1735, 1748, 1756, 1999, 2417 or 3860.
▪ Various weights and sizes of Sabrett Natural Casing Pork and Beef Frankfurters, UPC code 510, 511, 512, 514, 515, 520, 521, 550 or 2403.
▪ Various weights and sizes of Sabrett Skinless Pork and Beef Frankfurter, UPC code 554, 590, 592, 593, 596, 772 or 1100.
▪ Various weights and sizes of Sabrett Hot Sausage, UPC code 479, 778, 779 or 786.
▪ Various weights and sizes of Katz’s Delicatessen Salami, UPC codes 950, 951, 952, 953 or 954.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
