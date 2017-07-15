National

Slain NY trooper remembered as a hero who ran toward danger

The Associated Press
FORT DRUM, N.Y.

A New York state trooper killed in the line of duty was recalled at his funeral as a hero who protected his community by running toward gunfire.

New York State Police Superintendent George Beach made the comment Saturday at the funeral for Joel Davis at an Army base in northern New York.

The 36-year-old father of three was slain last weekend. The service was held in Fort Drum's sports complex to accommodate a crowd of thousands of law enforcement officers from the U.S. and Canada.

Authorities say a Fort Drum soldier, Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, fatally shot Davis Sunday as the trooper responded to reports of shots fired on the property where the soldier lived with his wife. Police say Walters had shot her to death just before Davis arrived.

