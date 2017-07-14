National

July 14, 2017 2:37 AM

2 guards shot while chasing Las Vegas robbery suspect

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Authorities are looking for two men in connection with a robbery and the shooting of two security guards at a shop on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police tell KSNV (http://bit.ly/2sWadkx) that a Sunglass Hut was robbed at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood on Thursday night.

Authorities say the two guards chased a suspect into the parking garage where he pulled out a gun and shot one security guard in the hand and the other in the neck.

The TV station reports that both security guards were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both suspects got away.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault
Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 1:02

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi
Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

View More Video