Investigation launched into alleged prep school sex assaults

FILE - This Feb. 26, 2016 file photo shows the entrance to St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is launching a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct at the elite prep school. The investigation into the school follows the release of a report in May 2017 detailing sexual assaults by teachers on their students, earlier information about student sexual conquest rituals and allegations of a similar ritual reported in June. Jim Cole, File AP Photo