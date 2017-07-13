Now this is a turf war: Giant 'A HOLE' yard art uncovered on Google Earth

Here’s a whole new type of turf war.
A neighbor having a beef with another mowed a most indelicate word into his yard in Sequim, Wash., about 65 miles northwest of Seattle.
The yard art is one giant “A HOLE” – with an arrow pointing toward the neighbor’s house.
It could only be seen from above by birds or, say, Google Earth, which took a photo of it.
A Redditor recently searching for a home using the interactive map found the image and shared it Wednesday, when it quickly went viral, according to UPI.
“Found this while looking up my house on Google maps,” the Redditor wrote. “Turns out my neighbors might not get along.”
Here is the kerfuffle that probably incited the taunt in turf, as told by the Peninsula Daily News in 2009.
Blaine and Cindy Zechenelly built a large garage with an apartment on their property and painted it a shade of purple that made their neighbors think of Barney, and not in a nice way.
One woman complained that morning sun reflecting off the exterior of the purple house made her interior white walls glow purple.
Another groused that the structure stuck out like a “bruised thumb” among the surrounding beige abodes.
Neighbors signed a petition seeking relief from property taxes because they complained their house values had been undercut by what they considered the new eyesore.
Brianna Juel, the neighbor who circulated the petition, called the garage “the purple people-eater.”
Brian Juel, Brianna’s father who lives in the neighborhood, told the newspaper the purple house had “become the focal point of the community.”
“I know people have every right to build whatever they want,” he said. “But it affects others.”
He planned to plant a weeping willow tree between his home and the purple building, he told the newspaper.
He apparently did more than that.
The “A hole” art is, according to most reports, on his property.
It’s unclear whether it still exists. Google Earth suggests it might have been created as early as 2011, according to UPI.
The New York Daily News reached out to purple-loving homeowner Cindy Zechenelly on Thursday.
She already knew the photo had gone viral.
“I’d just as soon let it die,” she told the Daily News.
