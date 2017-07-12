A judge won’t release an inmate in a vegetative state because he can’t sign paperwork

More Videos 2:26 'Crazy' Florida policewoman barehands an anaconda, places it into custody Pause 1:30 Tubbs Fire aftermath, as seen from above 1:34 Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal 5:13 Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 1:17 Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 0:50 Gorgeous sunset is bad for your lungs 1:15 Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn 1:00 Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill 1:08 Check out Central's game-winning TD against Buchanan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Family of inmate in coma fights his release The relatives of Clifton Harris, a man who was assaulted and left in a vegetative state at the Sacramento County Main Jail, are fighting an effort by the county to stop caring for him by releasing him from custody. They also want to know how he was injured. The relatives of Clifton Harris, a man who was assaulted and left in a vegetative state at the Sacramento County Main Jail, are fighting an effort by the county to stop caring for him by releasing him from custody. They also want to know how he was injured. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

