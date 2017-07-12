A man is helped by emergency personnel after he was rescued from a partially collapsed building, Wednesday July 12, 2017, in Washington, Pa.
July 12, 2017 5:25 PM

The Latest: Woman trapped in partial building collapse freed

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON, Pa.

The Latest on a woman trapped in a building that partially collapsed in southwestern Pennsylvania (all times local):

8 p.m.

Rescue crews have freed a woman trapped for more than nine hours in the upstairs apartment of a Pennsylvania building that partially collapsed.

The collapse was reported Wednesday morning and involved a building housing a barbershop on the first floor and apartments above it in Washington, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says crews punched through a wall and debris to save the woman Wednesday evening. Washington County public safety director Jeff Yates says she was either near or under a refrigerator and in a relatively safe spot.

The woman was conscious and alert and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Two other people also have been taken to a hospital.

___

11:20 a.m.

Crews have been working to free a woman trapped in the upstairs apartment of a building that partially collapsed in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The collapse was reported about 9 a.m. Wednesday and involved a building housing a barbershop on the first floor and apartments above it in Washington, Pennsylvania. That's about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) southwest of Pittsburgh.

Washington County Public Safety Director Jeff Yates says the woman trapped in the apartment, either near or under a refrigerator, was in a relatively safe spot. He says crews have been trying to buttress a wall before removing her.

Another resident has already been rescued and flown to an unspecified hospital. Eight people live in the building and five others are accounted for. It's unclear if the last one was home at the time.

