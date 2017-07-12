He really wanted to hear a rap song. So he went to radio station with an ax, police say

Juggalos, or fans of the hardcore rap duo Insane Clown Posse, are known for taking their love of the group to intense, even disturbing levels, so much so that the FBI has even classified them as a gang in 2011.
A recent incident in Medford, Massachusetts, has brought that fandom under more scrutiny.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested near Boston after a 3-hour standoff with police that began when he showed up at a radio station in hopes of requesting a song — and carrying an arsenal of “edged weapons” with him, police told the Boston Herald.
NECN identified the suspect as Richard Newton, who was arrested Monday. Witnesses say the man entered the offices of Kiss 108, a Top 40 radio station in the Boston area, and told a secretary that he wanted to hear the Insane Clown Posse song “My Axe.” As he did so, he also displayed a large ax in his hand.
According to CBS Boston, he retreated to his car in the parking lot when his request was refused and behaved erratically, complaining to passerby about his song request.
Man armed with ax, several knives arrested outside Kiss 108 after trying to request Insane Clown Posse songhttps://t.co/Di9HUAf4zK pic.twitter.com/RpzZRxUxMv— WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) July 11, 2017
Police responded to 911 calls about the man and surrounded his car as he drank beer and huffed something from a paper bag, according to CBS Boston. Per NECN, he threw several weapons, including a machete, out of the car as SWAT and police circled him.
For three hours, the man and police negotiated, with police at one point attempting to get the song he requested on the radio to calm him down, according to one witness. At another point, the man got out of his car, but when police told him to get on the ground, he refused and said, “you’re just going to have to kill me then,” according to both NECN and CBS Boston.
At that time, police attempted to use a Taser to subdue the suspect, but he was able to retreat back into his car.
After three hours, the man surrendered to police with minor self-inflicted injuries to his arms, police say. He was taken away on a stretcher and underwent a psychological evaluation, according to CBS Boston.
