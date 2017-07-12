The Latest: 1 of 3 victims in shooting is suspect's ex-wife

This photo released by the Gardendale Ala.) Police Department, shows Kenneth Dion Lever. Authorities searched for Lever, 52, of of Pensacola, Fla., described as armed and dangerous Wednesday, July 12, 2017, following a shooting that left multiple people dead at an Alabama mobile home community near Birmingham. Court records show a judge issued an order in December telling Lever to stay away from ex-wife Dana Lever and their daughter, a juvenile.