At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi

Emergency officials respond to the site of a military plane crash near Itta Bena, Miss., Monday, July 10, 2017. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late briefing that more than a dozen bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles
135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.
Emergency officials respond to the site of a military plane crash near Itta Bena, Miss., Monday, July 10, 2017. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late briefing that more than a dozen bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles
135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.
Emergency officials respond to the site of a military plane crash near Itta Bena, Miss., Monday, July 10, 2017. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late briefing that more than a dozen bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles
135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.
Emergency officials respond to the site of a military plane crash near Itta Bena, Miss., Monday, July 10, 2017. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late briefing that more than a dozen bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles
135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.
Emergency officials respond to the site of a military plane crash near Itta Bena, Miss., Monday, July 10, 2017. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late briefing that more than a dozen bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles
135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.
In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames come from the wreckage of a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing several.
Jimmy Taylor via AP)
Emergency personnel stand along U.S. Highway 82 after a military transport plane crashed into a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017. Several were killed in the crash.
Andy Lo
AP Photo
Smoke rises in the air after a military transport plane crashed into a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, as seen from U.S. Highway 82, Monday, July 10, 2017. Several were killed in the crash.
Andy Lo
AP Photo
Smoke rises in the air after a military transport plane crashed into a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, as seen from U.S. Highway 82, Monday, July 10, 2017. Several were killed in the crash.
Andy Lo
AP Photo
Comments