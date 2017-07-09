She was at school when her eyes turned yellow. The next day she learned she might die

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser Pause 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 4:15 Experimental treatment provides hope against brain cancer 0:59 Cahokia teen making full recovery from liver transplant 4:53 Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons 1:59 18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 5:47 Drones and cell phones aided in SC prison escape 5:47 SC escape captured in Texas 2:44 How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Hayley Illig has Wilson’s disease, a rare disorder that causes too much copper to accumulate in the liver. She received a liver transplant in fall 2015. kjohnson@bnd.com

Hayley Illig has Wilson’s disease, a rare disorder that causes too much copper to accumulate in the liver. She received a liver transplant in fall 2015. kjohnson@bnd.com