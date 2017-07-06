He accidentally shot him in the chest — then took him to Walmart, not the hospital, police say

A convicted ex-felon in Gainesville, Florida, afraid of getting into trouble for accidentally shooting a man in the chest, dumped him at a Walmart instead of transporting him to a hospital, police say.
Now, Michael Hannigan, the shooter, is facing charges of culpable negligence, tampering with and concealing physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Gainesville Sun.
The alleged incident took place June 22 when Hannigan was in a room with Shane Russell and an unidentified woman. Hannigan was handling a pistol when it went off accidentally, police told WCJB. The bullet struck Russell in the chest.
Rather than call police as Russell requested, according to the Independent Florida Alligator, Hannigan and the woman loaded him into a car and drove him to a nearby Walmart, where they abandoned him in the parking lot, according to police records.
On the way to the Walmart, however, Russell called 911 and begged for help, saying that he feared for his life, according to the Alligator.
Police were later able to track Hannigan and the woman down. Initially, they told authorities that Russell had shot himself, according to the Gainesville Sun, but later admitted that Hannigan had been handling the gun, which he had later hidden inside a speaker.
Hannigan, who has previously been convicted of violently resisting arrest, is currently being held on $285,000 bond and is still in custody, according to the Alligator. Police say they are still investigating the woman’s role in the crime.
