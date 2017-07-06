They were being interviewed about their missing dog — until they were interrupted

Many pet owners spend July 5 searching for lost pets, who are can become frightened by fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Will Rumley of Valdosta, Georgia, and his family were afraid they had become one of those after they came home from celebrating the holiday to find their German shepherd, Judo, was missing.
According to the ASPCA, nearly one-in-five lost pets go missing after being scared by the sound of fireworks, thunderstorms or other loud noises.
Rumley told WCTV this was the last thing the family needed since they were still coping with the recent loss of Rumley’s wife and mother of his two sons to a fatal brain tumor.
"On the heels of that happening, now losing a family pet. He's a member of our family. It's heartbreaking," Rumely told WCTV.
Rumley was in the middle of explaining the loss to a WCTV reporter on camera when Judo returned.
"He wasn't scratching at the door or anything like that," Rumely said. "There he is! He just showed up!"
The family was shocked at the timing.
"Judo just runs up the porch," Ian Rumley, Will Rumley’s son, told WCTV. "I was like, am I hallucinating?"
Will Rumley later shared his excitement for the story on his Facebook page.
