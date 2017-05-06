National

May 06, 2017 10:53 AM

Truck driver sentenced on drug charges, another admits guilt

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A California truck driver who brought large quantities of drugs into New Jersey is heading to prison, while another has admitted his role in a similar plot.

Oscar Franco received a 10-year sentence Friday. He had 36 kilograms (79 pounds) of heroin in his tractor-trailer when state police stopped him for a routine commercial inspection.

New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino says the heroin could have sold for more than $10 million on the street.

In a separate case, Henry Cruz Ventura pleaded guilty Friday to possessing heroin with intent to distribute. Authorities say 64 kilograms (141 pounds) of heroin and 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of cocaine were found in his truck.

The two cases are among the latest to highlight the role that interstate highway systems play in getting drugs from Mexico to urban centers.

