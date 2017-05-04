Would you pay $495 for basketball sneakers from someone who isn’t even in the NBA yet?

Former UCLA star Lonzo Ball, who is expected to be one of the top picks in June’s NBA Draft, released his first signature shoe Thursday under the independent Big Baller Brand developed and created by his outspoken father Lavar.
While it is not unusual for basketball players to have signature sneakers, Ball’s ZO2: Prime by Lonzo Ball shoes cost a jaw-dropping $495. The brand is also selling the ZO2: Wet “The Autograph” by Lonzo Ball, which includes his signature on the shoe and come in a case for $995. There are also ZO2: The Signature Slides by Lonzo Ball, a slipper that sells for $220.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of basketball history,” the Big Baller Brand website proclaims.
Pre-order is available for a limited time, according to the site, and no refunds or exchanges are allows. The shoes will ship by Nov. 24, 2017.
The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS— Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017
Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER!— Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James’ signature Nike shoe costs $175. Golden State star Steph Curry’s signature Under Armour shoe costs $120. Kevin Durant’s shoe with Nike moved from $85 to $195 as he became more popular. His latest shoe sells for $150. Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal called out the Balls for the large price tag.
Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt— SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017
Others on social media simply didn’t think anyone would be willing to pay so much for the shoes.
I respect LaVar Ball but ain't nobody about to pay 500 for them shoes when he not even established— bdot ⚓️ (@KoolAssBDOT) May 4, 2017
What!!! $500 for sneakers? Hey @Lavarbigballer is there a data plan attached? How many gigabytes each month?— Michael Johnson (@DailyBias) May 4, 2017
Established shoe and apparel companies Nike, Under Armour and addidas reportedly passed on signing Lonzo Ball, according to ESPN. Lavar Ball wanted the companies to license the Big Baller Brand from him. Ball had previously said it would take $1 billion for a marketing deal with all three of his sons.
“We’ve said from the beginning we aren’t looking for an endorsement deal,” Lavar Ball told ESPN. “We’re looking for co-branding, a true partner. But they’re not ready for that because they’re not used to that model. But hey, the taxi industry wasn’t ready for Uber, either.”
Lavar Ball told ESPN that “I’ve been working on that shoe ever since my boys were born.”
Lonzo Ball is the eldest of three basketball-playing Ball brothers, including LiAngelo, who has committed to UCLA for the upcoming academic year, and LaMelo, who is finishing his sophomore year in high school. LiAngelo made headlines earlier this year by scoring 92 points in a game for his high school team, though his commitment to getting back on defense in the game was questioned.
Lavar Ball has been boasting about his sons, Lonzo in particular, and himself seemingly nonstop for the last few months. Ball, who played sparingly at Washington State before transferring to Cal State-Los Angeles where he was an all-conference player, said he would “kill” basketball legend Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 in his heyday.
He also said Lonzo Ball was better than two-time MVP Curry — and a host of other outlandish things over the past few months.
Lonzo Ball, a point guard, averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game during his lone season at UCLA. He is considered one of the two best prospects in the NBA Draft.
