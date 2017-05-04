A couple gave their 13-year-old daughter 10 shots of vodka and fled when she passed out

A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after buying vodka for the woman’s 13-year-old daughter, allowing her to drink at least 10 shots in a two-hour span, and then leaving her to be discovered by emergency officials, who tested her blood alcohol content at four times the legal limit.
Michelle Edwards and Charles Younger, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to child endangerment as part of a deal with prosecutors, according to LehighValleyLive. Younger is also being charged with corruption of minors and providing minors with liquor, according to court documents.
The incident in question took place in January on the day of Edwards’ daughter’s birthday. Earlier in the day, Younger brought the girl to a liquor store, where they purchased the vodka, as well as orange juice to make mixed drinks, according to the Morning Call.
That night, the 13-year-old, as well as a 15-year-old girl not related to anyone in the family, drank the vodka in the family’s home. According to Edwards, they did so while she was in the basement, and she did not realize they would drink so much. The 15-year-old later told authorities they drank at least 10 shots of vodka in a two-hour span.
Unsurprisingly, the 13-year-old vomited and passed out, according to LehighValleyLive. The 15-year-old said she woke up in the middle of the night to attend to the girl, but did not call 911. Another adult later did so, though it is unclear who that person was, per the Morning Call.
Younger and Edwards both admitted to leaving the house before emergency personnel arrived.
“When I heard the sirens I just panicked,” Younger told the court.
According to court records, Younger has previously been convicted of sexual assaulting a child under 13 years old in 2005, as well as forgery, receiving stolen property and theft by deception. Edwards does not appear to have any prior criminal history, and has since been released on bail until sentencing. Younger remains behind bars, per the Morning Call.
Their daughter, meanwhile, was transported to a local hospital, where her blood alcohol level was measured at 0.32 percent, four times the legal driving limit in Pennsylvania. She was then flown by helicopter to another hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Edwards posted about the incident on Facebook, saying it was a “wake-up call” for her.
Comments