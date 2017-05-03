His rare voice took him from a McDonald’s drive-thru to standing room only crowds

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement Pause 24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 2:03 'It's been very emotional' says David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q about recent allegations 5:01 Surveillance video from Smithfield’s Chicken ’n Bar-B-Q police incident 1:31 Rare vocal talent was discovered at a McDonald’s drive-thru 1:26 Hikers beware! It’s rattlesnake season 2:18 Clovis West QB Adrian Martinez talks Fresno State, Tennessee, Cal and his ESPN 300 ranking 1:00 Celebrate strawberry season with this easy strawberry salsa 1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops 0:49 Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Edgar Sanfeliz-Botta is graduating from Florida International University with a bachelor’s in music, but a few years ago he was a Cuban immigrant working in a McDonalds. Roberta David, a professional choral director, heard him sing and insisted he get a degree. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald