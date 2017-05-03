Video shows police officer’s valiant rescue of a 4-year-old who fell into a pond

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement Pause 24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 0:42 Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 1:07 How would Canada's legalization effort affect Washington pot sales? 1:03 Black driver stopped driving Mercedes after getting pulled over so many times 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 6:31 Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue 0:49 Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall 2:04 Marijuana operation found in burning Fresno house 2:37 Cake4Kids lifts the spirits of less fortunate children Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video shows how Topeka Police Officer Aaron Bulmer sprang into action when he saw a 4-year-old boy fall into a pond Sunday at Central Park Community Center. Video courtesy of the Topeka Police Department Topeka Police Department