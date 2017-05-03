Video captures huge fireball as small plane crashes near busy road

Drivers on a busy boulevard in Washington state got front-row seats to a dramatic, fiery landing by a small plane.
Incredibly, no one was seriously injured by the crash, which happened Tuesday afternoon in Mukilteo, north of Seattle, according to the Seattle Times.
In the video, the single-engine plane can be been clipping a power line and a traffic light as it crosses over the boulevard, leaving a trail of flame behind it.
The single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from a nearby airport. Several cars were damaged.
