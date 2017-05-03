National

May 03, 2017 9:51 AM

Video captures huge fireball as small plane crashes near busy road

Drivers on a busy boulevard in Washington state got front-row seats to a dramatic, fiery landing by a small plane.

Incredibly, no one was seriously injured by the crash, which happened Tuesday afternoon in Mukilteo, north of Seattle, according to the Seattle Times.

In the video, the single-engine plane can be been clipping a power line and a traffic light as it crosses over the boulevard, leaving a trail of flame behind it.

The single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from a nearby airport. Several cars were damaged.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 0:46

Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement
How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 2:26

How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling
How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life 1:52

How CGI works: Bringing a giant ape to life

View More Video

Nation & World Videos