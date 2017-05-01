AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Hidden horror of school sex assaults revealed by AP
BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Chaz Wing was 12 when they came after him. The classmates who tormented him were children, too, entering the age of pimples and cracking voices.
Eventually, he swore under oath, the boys raped him and left him bleeding, the culmination of a year of harassment. Though Chaz repeatedly told teachers and administrators about insults and physical attacks, he didn't report being sexually assaulted until a year later, launching a long legal fight over whether his school had done enough to protect him.
Chaz's saga is more than a tale of escalating bullying. Across the U.S., thousands of students have been sexually assaulted, by other students, in high schools, junior highs and even elementary schools — a hidden horror educators have long been warned not to ignore.
Relying on state education records, supplemented by federal crime data, a yearlong investigation by The Associated Press uncovered roughly 17,000 official reports of sex assaults by students over a four-year period, from fall 2011 to spring 2015.
Though that figure represents the most complete tally yet of sexual assaults among the nation's 50 million K-12 students, it does not fully capture the problem because such attacks are greatly under-reported, some states don't track them and those that do vary widely in how they classify and catalog sexual violence. A number of academic estimates range sharply higher.
What research says and doesn't say about student sex assault
The true extent of student-on-student sexual assault in elementary and secondary schools is unclear. There are no national requirements for schools to track and disclose such incidents, as there are for colleges and universities, and sexual violence in general is widely under-reported.
Even academic and government research on K-12 student sex assault has limitations. Some surveys focused on certain age groups, were limited by a school's demographics or were dependent on what students were willing to report. Others did not distinguish between incidents on and off school property, or whether offenders included non-students.
Here are the results of some studies:
—A study published in 2014 by the University of New Hampshire's Crimes Against Children Research Center found that one in 250 children said they had experienced forced or unwanted sexual contact at school in the past year. The study was based on surveys taken in 2011 of 3,391 children, ages 5 to 17. Most of the 14 respondents who reported being sexual assaulted said a peer was the attacker, and just over half reported it to school officials. Researchers said the number of at-school assaults was likely an undercount and too small to calculate a reliable national estimate.
—University of Illinois researchers reported in a 2014 study that about one in five students from Midwestern middle schools said they had faced sexual violence on school property the previous year. Students asked to describe the "most upsetting sexually violent act" discussed actions ranging from forced intimate touching to unwanted kissing. Roughly 1,400 boys and girls were surveyed in grades 5 through 8, but only about 60 percent answered all the questions.
10 Things to Know for Tuesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:
1. WHITE HOUSE, TOP LAWMAKERS ENDORSE $1.1T SPENDING BILL
The agreement erases the threat of a disruptive government shutdown and underscores the clout Democrats retain in Donald Trump's turbulent presidency.
2. WHO TRUMP SAYS HE 'WOULD BE HONORED' TO MEET
The U.S. president says he would consider face-to-face talks with globally shunned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a time of high nuclear tensions.
Seoul: THAAD can defend against North Korean missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A contentious U.S. anti-missile system based in southeastern South Korea can now defend against North Korean missiles, a South Korean official said Tuesday.
The Terminal High Altitude Defense system set up at a converted golf course in Seongju has "early capability" to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang Gyun said. He didn't say when Washington and Seoul expected THAAD to be operating fully.
The deployment has triggered anger from Seongju residents who fear North Korea may target their town and who worry about rumored health hazards linked to THAAD's powerful radar.
People also debate whether the security benefits of THAAD would outweigh possible drawbacks if relations worsen with China, which sees the system as a threat, and they have been angered by President Donald Trump's statement that he would make South Korea pay $1 billion for the system.
The THAAD battery had originally been scheduled to enter operation by the end of the year. When completed, it will consist of six truck-mounted launchers that can fire up to 48 interceptors toward incoming missiles detected by the system's x-band radar.
Attacker kills 1, wounds 3 in stabbings at Texas university
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people Monday on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.
There was no immediate word about a motive.
Student Rachel Prichett said she was standing in line at a food truck outside a gym when she saw a man with a knife resembling a machete approach the person standing behind her.
"The guy was standing next to me," Prichett said. "He grabbed him by the shoulder and shoved the knife in it. I just started running as fast as I could."
Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Kendrex J. White.
Maduro decrees Venezuelans will write new constitution
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's embattled president issued a decree Monday for writing a new constitution, ratcheting up a political crisis that has drawn hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters into the streets.
President Nicolas Maduro gave no details on how members would be chosen for a planned citizen assembly to produce a new charter, though he hinted some would selected by voters. Many observers expect the socialist administration to give itself the power to pick a majority of delegates to the convention.
Opposition leaders immediately objected, charging that writing a new constitution would give Maduro an excuse to put off regional elections scheduled for this year and a presidential election that was to be held in 2018. Polling has suggested the socialists would lose both those elections badly amid widespread anger over Venezuela's economic woes.
Speaking hours after another big march demanding his ouster ended in clashes between police and protesters, Maduro said a new constitution is needed to restore peace and stop the opposition from trying to carry out a coup.
"This will be a citizens assembly made up of workers," Maduro said. "The day has come brothers. Don't fail me now. Don't fail (Hugo) Chavez and don't fail your motherland."
Pool party gunman called ex-girlfriend during deadly rampage
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A gunman distraught over a recent breakup calmly reclined in a pool chair as he shot strangers at a birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend so she could hear the gunfire and screams of terror, San Diego police said Monday.
Before police fatally shot him, Peter Selis killed one woman and wounded six other people in a rampage that turned a birthday party into bedlam as shots echoed among upscale apartment towers, people ran for their lives and the wounded lay bleeding by the pool.
All but one of the victims were black and Latino and Selis was white, but police don't think race played a factor.
"These victims were just in his vicinity when he committed this terrible tragedy," police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said. "What started as a celebration of a friend's birthday party turned into a tragedy of just epic proportion for all those in attendance."
Selis, 49, was despondent and depressed over a recent breakup, though family and friends interviewed by police had no hint of any sinister plot.
Pushing for victories, Trump shows disconnect with House GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump could be on the verge of marking two significant legislative accomplishments at the start of his presidency. Yet he's displayed a curious disconnect with Republicans on Capitol Hill, raising questions about how deeply he is delving into the specifics of legislative sausage-making.
In interviews and Tweets, Trump has been notably off-topic and off-message about the state of affairs in Congress.
His recent description of the health care bill suggested he was unfamiliar with how the bill addresses coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Congressional leaders and White House aides have struggled to agree on the level of optimism and timing for a vote.
During tense budget negotiations last week, Trump was sounding off about issues — health care for miners and a finance package for Puerto Rico — that were not major points of contention in the deal, which came to together Sunday.
It all added up to a portrait of a president who, even while he's eager for legislative victories, pays little attention to the nitty-gritty details that can make or break them on Capitol Hill.
Thousands rally in US for workers, immigrants, against Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of labor.
Protesters flooded streets in Chicago. At the White House gates, they demanded "Donald Trump has got to go!"
And in Portland, Oregon, police shut down a protest they said had become a riot, as marchers began throwing smoke bombs and other items at officers. At least three people were arrested and police urged the rest of the protesters, who included families with young children, to clear out after they pulled the permit for the march.
In Oakland, California, at least four were arrested after creating a human chain to block a county building where demonstrators demanded that county law enforcement refuse to collaborate with federal immigration agents.
Despite the West Coast clashes, most nationwide protests were peaceful as immigrants, union members and their allies staged a series of strikes, boycotts and marches to highlight the contributions of immigrants in the United States.
The Met Gala: Rihanna encased in petals, Zendaya in parrots
NEW YORK (AP) — The color red made a dramatic show Monday night in the grand parade of fashion at the Met Gala, including co-chair Katy Perry's look, as did glittery gold and blue feathers on the back of Blake Lively. But many of the evening's highlights were courtesy of luminaries who channeled honoree Rei Kawakubo, including Rihanna encased in fluttery petal-like pieces by the Japanese designer.
Rihanna gestured to the crowd from the carpet in her Commes des Garcons look with stagey pink on her cheeks. Her look was two pieces and a sliver of stomach peeked out from the freewheeling design.
Perry wore a veiled dress created just for her by John Galliano, while Pharrell's wife, Helen Lasichanh, wore one of Kawakubo's avant-garde, bulbous and armless jumpsuits. Lively's movie star gown with the feathered train was Versace.
While some of the celebs from the worlds of film, TV, fashion, sports and music were inspired by Kawakubo, others made a splash in more classic looks, including Jennifer Lopez in 1950s elegance, a baby blue Valentino gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli.
Perry wore a silver head piece and black accents around the eyes with an embroidered wool coat layered over a red tulle and silk chiffon dress, her sleeves elongated in a nod to Kawakubo, all by Maison Margiela Artisanal.
