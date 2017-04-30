National

April 30, 2017 8:33 PM

4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Topeka home

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Police say four men are dead — including the suspected gunman — after a shooting at a home in Topeka, Kansas, that is part of a private business providing in-home care for people with special needs.

Police Lt. Colleen Stuart tells the Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2pyvFgg ) that dispatchers received a report about the shooting late Sunday afternoon from a call from the home. Stuart said the four men were pronounced dead at the scene and another male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Stuart says the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

None of the names of the deceased were identified pending notification of kin. Stuart said the shooter and all the victims were associated with the home but declined to elaborate.

