These inmates are making amends by training rescue dogs to help veterans

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement Pause 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 2:04 Details released on Transylvania campus assault with a machete 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 2:44 Inmates train rescue dogs to be service dogs for vets 2:43 Follow the path of the killer in central Fresno shooting rampage Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rescue dogs and their inmate trainers celebrated their accomplishments at a graduation ceremony on Friday at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. The dogs will go on to the next level of training before becoming service dogs for military veterans. The prisoners learn responsibility and training the dogs provides a sense of purpose during their rehabilitation. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com