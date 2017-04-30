Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement Pause 1:28 Man shoves handgun into face of Jimmy John's employee 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 2:04 Details released on Transylvania campus assault with a machete 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 1:36 Are tattoos toxic? 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 1:53 Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017 0:23 Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says 1:27 Central Valley Honor Flight veterans John Arambel and Ervin Toews reminisce Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star