April 29, 2017 2:26 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of an anti-government protester standing in front of a burning barricade in Venezuela; Indian soldiers and police clashing with Kashmiri villagers; a demonstrator smashing the windshield of a truck during a general strike in Brazil.

This gallery contains photos published April 23-28, 2017.

