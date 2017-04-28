Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities 1:58 Around Donald Trump in the first 100 days 2:41 Sunnyside High students and staff shave their heads to benefit cancer research 1:37 PBR Bull Riding Velocity Tour kicks off at the 2017 Clovis Rodeo 0:23 Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says 1:30 Meet rodeo clown & barrelman John Harrison 1:34 Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star