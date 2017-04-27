Trump on North Korea: ‘We could end up having a major, major conflict’

President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview with Reuters, did not rule out the possibility of war with North Korea, which continues to defy the United States with its missile and nuclear programs.
“There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely,” Trump told Reuters in an exclusive interview.
In the interview, Trump did point out that he hopes to solve the North Korea issue diplomatically. Trump has been pressuring China to exert its influence on North Korea and leader Kim Jong-Un.
“We'd love to solve things diplomatically but it’s very difficult," he said.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Thursday that China has asked North Korea to suspend its nuclear tests.
"We know that China is in communications with the regime in Pyongyang," Tillerson said on Fox News Channel. "They confirmed to us that they had requested the regime conduct no further nuclear test."
China is very much the economic lifeline to North Korea so, while nothing is easy, if they want to solve the North Korean problem, they will— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017
Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017
I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2017
All 100 senators were briefed on North Korea on Wednesday in an unusual briefing at the White House. Hawaii is threatened by North Korea now, a top U.S. military officer in the Pacific told Congress earlier this week.
“Kim Jong-Un is clearly in a position to threaten Hawaii today, in my opinion,” Adm. Harry Harris, the chief of U.S. Pacific Command, told the House Armed Services Committee. “I have suggested that we consider putting interceptors in Hawaii that . . . defend (it) directly, and that we look at a defensive Hawaii radar.”
