When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:25 Watch monsoon flooding rush down the street in Las Vegas Pause 1:13 Check out NASA's plan to follow alongside the upcoming solar eclipse 3:03 Watch this traffic stop turn into a marriage proposal 1:00 Watch shark bite fisherman trying to get it off his line 1:35 Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com