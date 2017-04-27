She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement Pause 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community 1:25 Central Valley Honor Flight arrives in Fresno after illnesses delay trip 2:38 White House unveils President Trump's tax reform plan 2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay 2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High 1:20 Daniel Trejo is The Fresno Bee Boys Soccer Player of the Year Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Maude Dobrinic, of Maryville, is turning 100 on Sunday, April 30, but it wouldn't seem like it. She lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s, drives, mows most of her lawn, does all of her own cooking and cleaning and still works in her garden. snagy@bnd.com