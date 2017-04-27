A neighborhood covered in poop is at war over whether majestic peacocks should stay

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School Pause 24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 2:57 A son gives his father a kidney on Valentine's Day 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:25 Central Valley Honor Flight arrives in Fresno after illnesses delay trip 2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High 1:34 Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office 1:20 Daniel Trejo is The Fresno Bee Boys Soccer Player of the Year 2:24 Rookie Fresno firefighter honored for pulling woman from flaming car 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Miami's peacock population is growing, and many neighbors are annoyed by the loud squawking noise, the poop, the destruction of their plants and the scratching of their cars. Others love the beautiful birds causing feuds between pro-peacock and anti-peacock residents in the Coconut Grove area. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com